Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka at the Citi Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to MSG on August 1 to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Sebastian Korda and Ilya Ivashka.

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Korda vs. Ivashka Matchup Info

Sebastian KordaIlya Ivashka

57

World Rank

53

16-14

2022 Match Record

15-15

43-34

2022 Set Record

37-40

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka Recent Performance

  • Korda lost his most recent match, 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 versus Taro Daniel in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 25, 2022.
  • Ivashka dropped his most recent match, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 30, 2022.
  • Korda has played 30 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Korda has won 74.5% of his service games and 30.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Korda has won 32.4% of his return games and 74.3% of his service games.
  • Ivashka has played 24.5 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Ivashka has won 77.3% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
  • Ivashka has won 24.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.1% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bradley Klahn vs. Adrian Mannarino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago