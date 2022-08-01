How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka at the Citi Open
Tune in to MSG on August 1 to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Sebastian Korda and Ilya Ivashka.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Korda vs. Ivashka Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|Ilya Ivashka
57
World Rank
53
16-14
2022 Match Record
15-15
43-34
2022 Set Record
37-40
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Sebastian Korda vs. Ilya Ivashka Recent Performance
- Korda lost his most recent match, 6-1, 1-6, 3-6 versus Taro Daniel in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 25, 2022.
- Ivashka dropped his most recent match, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 against Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 30, 2022.
- Korda has played 30 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Korda has won 74.5% of his service games and 30.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Korda has won 32.4% of his return games and 74.3% of his service games.
- Ivashka has played 24.5 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Ivashka has won 77.3% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- Ivashka has won 24.4% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.1% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
