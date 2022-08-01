How to watch Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa at the Citi Open
Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Monday to watch the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, which features Simona Halep squaring off against Cristina Bucsa.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Bucsa Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Cristina Bucsa
16
World Rank
120
31-10
2022 Match Record
19-11
66-22
2022 Set Record
43-31
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Ladies Open Lausanne
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Simona Halep vs. Cristina Bucsa Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Halep was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 23-ranked Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 3-6.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Bucsa beat No. 174-ranked Catherine McNally, 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.
- Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Halep has won 47.6% of her return games so far this year, and 74.4% of her service games.
- Halep has won 76.1% of her service games on hard courts, and 48.7% of her return games.
- Bucsa has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 53.3% of games across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Bucsa has won 62.3% of her service games so far this year, and 42.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Bucsa has won 55.2% of her service games and 29.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
