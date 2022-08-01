How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Dominik Koepfer at the Citi Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to see the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes a matchup between Dominik Koepfer and Soonwoo Kwon.
How to watch Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Koepfer vs. Kwon Matchup Info
|Dominik Koepfer
|Soonwoo Kwon
141
World Rank
76
4-8
2022 Match Record
13-19
11-21
2022 Set Record
38-48
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Koepfer was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Shintaro Mochizuki on Sunday.
- In his most recent match, Kwon came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Koepfer has played 26.5 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Koepfer has won 22.5% of his return games this year, and 67.7% of his service games.
- Koepfer has won 66.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.3% of his return games.
- Kwon has played 32 matches so far this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kwon has won 21.4% of his return games and 72.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kwon has won 73.9% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
