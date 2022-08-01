Skip to main content

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Dominik Koepfer at the Citi Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to see the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which includes a matchup between Dominik Koepfer and Soonwoo Kwon.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Koepfer vs. Kwon Matchup Info

Dominik KoepferSoonwoo Kwon

141

World Rank

76

4-8

2022 Match Record

13-19

11-21

2022 Set Record

38-48

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Dominik Koepfer vs. Soonwoo Kwon Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Koepfer was victorious 6-3, 6-4 against Shintaro Mochizuki on Sunday.
  • In his most recent match, Kwon came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Koepfer has played 26.5 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) in his 12 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Koepfer has won 22.5% of his return games this year, and 67.7% of his service games.
  • Koepfer has won 66.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.3% of his return games.
  • Kwon has played 32 matches so far this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kwon has won 21.4% of his return games and 72.6% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kwon has won 73.9% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
