How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up MSG on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which features Stefan Kozlov matching up with Jack Draper.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kozlov vs. Draper Matchup Info

Stefan KozlovJack Draper

113

World Rank

85

10-14

2022 Match Record

8-6

24-35

2022 Set Record

21-14

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification

Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Kozlov was defeated 0-6, 1-6 against Ramkumar Ramanathan in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • In his most recent match, Draper was defeated 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Ramanathan in the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kozlov has played 23.4 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) and won 45.7% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kozlov has won 72.9% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Kozlov has won 28.2% of his return games and 73.1% of his service games.
  • Draper has played 14 matches this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • Draper has won 25.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Draper has won 28.6% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
