How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open
Fire up MSG on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the Citi Open, which features Stefan Kozlov matching up with Jack Draper.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Kozlov vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Jack Draper
113
World Rank
85
10-14
2022 Match Record
8-6
24-35
2022 Set Record
21-14
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Stefan Kozlov vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Kozlov was defeated 0-6, 1-6 against Ramkumar Ramanathan in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In his most recent match, Draper was defeated 6-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Ramanathan in the qualifying round of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Through 24 matches so far this year (across all court types), Kozlov has played 23.4 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) and won 45.7% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kozlov has won 72.9% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Kozlov has won 28.2% of his return games and 73.1% of his service games.
- Draper has played 14 matches this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Draper has won 25.7% of his return games so far this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Draper has won 28.6% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
