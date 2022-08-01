How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Taylor Townsend at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Watch Taylor Townsend and Storm Sanders face off in Monday's Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Townsend vs. Sanders Matchup Info
|Taylor Townsend
|Storm Sanders
316
World Rank
279
0-1
2022 Match Record
12-13
0-2
2022 Set Record
27-28
French Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Townsend defeated No. 212-ranked Emina Bektas, 6-3, 6-2.
- Sanders defeated Caroline Dolehide 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Townsend has played one match this year across all court surfaces, and 19 games per match (19 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Townsend has won 66.7% of her service games and 10% of her return games.
- Sanders has played 25 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Sanders has won 25.3% of her return games this year, and 52.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Sanders has won 55.6% of her service games and 22.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)