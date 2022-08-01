Skip to main content

How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington is the site where Taro Daniel and Jeffrey John Wolf will meet for their August 1 match, which can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wolf vs. Daniel Matchup Info

Jeffrey John WolfTaro Daniel

103

World Rank

101

11-8

2022 Match Record

26-13

26-16

2022 Set Record

62-34

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel Recent Performance

  • Wolf is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of Donald Young, 6-4, 4-6, 1-3.
  • Daniel beat No. 299-ranked Alex Rybakov 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Wolf has played 19 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Wolf has won 72% of his games on serve, and 20.2% on return.
  • Through 39 matches this year, Daniel has played 23.5 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Daniel has won 24.6% of his return games this year, and 75.5% of his service games.
  • Daniel has won 26.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
