How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Jeffrey John Wolf at the Citi Open
The Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington is the site where Taro Daniel and Jeffrey John Wolf will meet for their August 1 match, which can be seen on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Wolf vs. Daniel Matchup Info
|Jeffrey John Wolf
|Taro Daniel
103
World Rank
101
11-8
2022 Match Record
26-13
26-16
2022 Set Record
62-34
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Taro Daniel Recent Performance
- Wolf is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of Donald Young, 6-4, 4-6, 1-3.
- Daniel beat No. 299-ranked Alex Rybakov 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Wolf has played 19 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Wolf has won 19.8% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Wolf has won 72% of his games on serve, and 20.2% on return.
- Through 39 matches this year, Daniel has played 23.5 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Daniel has won 24.6% of his return games this year, and 75.5% of his service games.
- Daniel has won 26.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:20
PM/EST
