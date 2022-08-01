How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Check out Marquee Sports Network to watch Monday's bout between No. 316 Taylor Townsend and No. 279 Storm Sanders in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Townsend vs. Sanders Matchup Info
|Taylor Townsend
|Storm Sanders
316
World Rank
279
0-1
2022 Match Record
12-13
0-2
2022 Set Record
27-28
French Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Townsend was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Emina Bektas on Sunday.
- Sanders is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 166-ranked Caroline Dolehide in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Townsend has played one match this year (across all court types), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Townsend has won 10.0% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
- In her 25 matches this year, Sanders has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sanders has won 52.6% of her service games and 25.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Sanders has won 22.2% of her return games and 55.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
