How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Check out Marquee Sports Network to watch Monday's bout between No. 316 Taylor Townsend and No. 279 Storm Sanders in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Townsend vs. Sanders Matchup Info

Taylor TownsendStorm Sanders

316

World Rank

279

0-1

2022 Match Record

12-13

0-2

2022 Set Record

27-28

French Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Taylor Townsend vs. Storm Sanders Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Townsend was victorious 6-3, 6-2 versus Emina Bektas on Sunday.
  • Sanders is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 166-ranked Caroline Dolehide in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Townsend has played one match this year (across all court types), and 19.0 games per match (19.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Townsend has won 10.0% of her return games and 66.7% of her service games.
  • In her 25 matches this year, Sanders has played an average of 20.3 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sanders has won 52.6% of her service games and 25.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Sanders has won 22.2% of her return games and 55.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:30
PM/EST
