How to watch Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin at the Citi Open

Monday's Round of 64 of the Citi Open slots Tung-Lin Wu against Alexei Popyrin at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wu vs. Popyrin Matchup Info

Tung-Lin WuAlexei Popyrin

185

World Rank

84

0-3

2022 Match Record

4-16

1-6

2022 Set Record

17-35

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Wu won 6-2, 7-5 versus Luke Saville on Sunday.
  • In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Popyrin was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 81-ranked John Millman, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.
  • In his three matches so far this year across all court types, Wu has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Wu has won 66.7% of his service games and 5.3% of his return games.
  • Popyrin has played 26.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Popyrin has won 77.6% of his service games so far this year, and 14% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Popyrin has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 13.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:20
PM/EST
