How to watch Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin at the Citi Open
Monday's Round of 64 of the Citi Open slots Tung-Lin Wu against Alexei Popyrin at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The matchup can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Wu vs. Popyrin Matchup Info
|Tung-Lin Wu
|Alexei Popyrin
185
World Rank
84
0-3
2022 Match Record
4-16
1-6
2022 Set Record
17-35
Hall of Fame Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Tung-Lin Wu vs. Alexei Popyrin Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Wu won 6-2, 7-5 versus Luke Saville on Sunday.
- In his previous tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Popyrin was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 81-ranked John Millman, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.
- In his three matches so far this year across all court types, Wu has played an average of 22.3 games (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Wu has won 66.7% of his service games and 5.3% of his return games.
- Popyrin has played 26.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Popyrin has won 77.6% of his service games so far this year, and 14% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Popyrin has won 79.1% of his games on serve, and 13.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
3:20
PM/EST
