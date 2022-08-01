How to watch Venus Williams vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open

Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Rebecca Marino and Venus Williams on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Marino vs. Williams Matchup Info

Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance