How to watch Venus Williams vs. Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open
Marquee Sports Network is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Rebecca Marino and Venus Williams on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Marino vs. Williams Matchup Info
Rebecca Marino vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Marino beat No. 179-ranked Sachia Vickery, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.
- In her last match, Williams came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Su-Wei Hsieh in the Round of 32 of the WTA Chicago Women's Open.
- Marino has played 24 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Marino has won 65.6% of her service games so far this year, and 32.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Marino has won 55% of her service games and 10% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
