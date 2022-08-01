Skip to main content

How to watch Xinyu Wang vs. Tereza Martincova at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Citi Open includes Xinyu Wang and Tereza Martincova going toe to toe on August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Xinyu Wang at the Citi Open

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Wang Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaXinyu Wang

73

World Rank

79

12-16

2022 Match Record

9-14

25-34

2022 Set Record

22-31

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Tereza Martincova vs. Xinyu Wang Recent Performance

  • Martincova last played on July 25, 2022, a 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 102-ranked Chloe Paquet in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
  • Wang is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, at the hands of No. 59-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 1-6, 2-6.
  • Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), Martincova has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.0% of them.
  • Martincova has won 29.5% of her return games so far this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 64.4% of her games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
  • Wang has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in her 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • So far this year, Wang has won 64.2% of her service games and 23.8% of her return games.
  • Wang has won 68.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 26.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher Eubanks vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Peter Gojowczyk vs. Benoit Paire at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Benoit Paire vs. Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Stefan Kozlov at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bradley Klahn vs. Adrian Mannarino at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ilya Ivashka vs. Sebastian Korda at the Citi Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago