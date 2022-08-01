How to watch Xinyu Wang vs. Tereza Martincova at the Citi Open
The Round of 32 of the Citi Open includes Xinyu Wang and Tereza Martincova going toe to toe on August 1 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Tune in on MSG.
How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Xinyu Wang at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Martincova vs. Wang Matchup Info
|Tereza Martincova
|Xinyu Wang
73
World Rank
79
12-16
2022 Match Record
9-14
25-34
2022 Set Record
22-31
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Tereza Martincova vs. Xinyu Wang Recent Performance
- Martincova last played on July 25, 2022, a 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 102-ranked Chloe Paquet in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- Wang is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, at the hands of No. 59-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 1-6, 2-6.
- Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), Martincova has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.0% of them.
- Martincova has won 29.5% of her return games so far this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Martincova has won 64.4% of her games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
- Wang has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in her 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Wang has won 64.2% of her service games and 23.8% of her return games.
- Wang has won 68.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 26.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)