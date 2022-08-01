Skip to main content

How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jenson Brooksby at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 1, turn on MSG to see Yoshihito Nishioka take on Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Court Surface: Hard

Nishioka vs. Brooksby Matchup Info

Yoshihito NishiokaJenson Brooksby

92

World Rank

43

14-14

2022 Match Record

14-12

32-40

2022 Set Record

33-31

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 32

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance

  • Nishioka last played on June 28, 2022, a 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat by No. 49-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Brooksby won his most recent match, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
  • Nishioka has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • Nishioka has won 20.9% of his return games this year, and 72.4% of his service games.
  • Nishioka has won 75.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.6% of his return games.
  • Brooksby has played 26 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court types (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Brooksby has won 74.3% of his service games so far this year, and 27.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brooksby has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
