How to watch Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jenson Brooksby at the Citi Open
On Monday, August 1, turn on MSG to see Yoshihito Nishioka take on Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open in Washington, District of Columbia.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Nishioka vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Jenson Brooksby
92
World Rank
43
14-14
2022 Match Record
14-12
32-40
2022 Set Record
33-31
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 32
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- Nishioka last played on June 28, 2022, a 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 defeat by No. 49-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Brooksby won his most recent match, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 over John Isner in the quarterfinals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 29, 2022.
- Nishioka has played 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Nishioka has won 20.9% of his return games this year, and 72.4% of his service games.
- Nishioka has won 75.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.6% of his return games.
- Brooksby has played 26 matches so far this year, and 22.9 games per match across all court types (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Brooksby has won 74.3% of his service games so far this year, and 27.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brooksby has won 78.4% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 1
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV