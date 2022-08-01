How to watch Yosuke Watanuki vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open
The August 1 matchup between Kyle Edmund and Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Edmund vs. Watanuki Matchup Info
|Kyle Edmund
|Yosuke Watanuki
496
World Rank
238
N/A
2022 Match Record
5-4
N/A
2022 Set Record
13-9
N/A
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
N/A
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Kyle Edmund vs. Yosuke Watanuki Recent Performance
- Watanuki beat No. 170-ranked Mitchell Krueger 7-6, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Watanuki has played 25 games per match (25 in three-set matches) in his nine matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Watanuki has won 87.7% of his service games and 17.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Watanuki has won 91.2% of his service games and 8.6% of his return games.
