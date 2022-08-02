How to watch Alex Hernandez vs. John Millman at the Mifel Open
Alex Hernandez and John Millman are set to compete in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on August 1, and you can see it on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Hernandez vs. Millman Matchup Info
Alex Hernandez vs. John Millman Recent Performance
- Hernandez last played on February 22, 2022, a 0-6, 1-6 loss to No. 86-ranked Pablo Andujar in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Millman was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-7, 4-6.
- In his one match so far this year across all court types, Hernandez has played an average of 13 games (13 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Hernandez has won 0% of his return games and 14.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hernandez has won 14.3% of his games on serve, and 0% on return.
- In his 28 matches this year, Millman has played an average of 24.5 games across all court types (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Millman has won 75% of his service games and 15.7% of his return games.
- Millman has won 77.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 16% of his return games.
How To Watch
