How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Elizabeth Mandlik and Alison Riske are scheduled to meet on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Mandlik vs. Riske Matchup Info
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|Alison Riske
240
World Rank
33
0-1
2022 Match Record
18-14
0-2
2022 Set Record
37-33
BNP Paribas Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance
- Mandlik defeated No. 21-ranked Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to make the Round of 32.
- Riske most recently played on July 1, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 66-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
- Mandlik has played 15 games per match (15 in three-set matches) in her one match this year (across all court surfaces).
- Riske has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Riske has won 32.7% of her return games so far this year, and 70.4% of her service games.
- Riske has won 34% of her return games on hard courts, and 69% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:15
PM/EST
