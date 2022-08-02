Skip to main content

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Elizabeth Mandlik at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Elizabeth Mandlik and Alison Riske are scheduled to meet on Monday, August 1 in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Mandlik vs. Riske Matchup Info

Elizabeth MandlikAlison Riske

240

World Rank

33

0-1

2022 Match Record

18-14

0-2

2022 Set Record

37-33

BNP Paribas Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance

  • Mandlik defeated No. 21-ranked Jil Teichmann 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to make the Round of 32.
  • Riske most recently played on July 1, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 66-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon.
  • Mandlik has played 15 games per match (15 in three-set matches) in her one match this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Riske has played 20.1 games per match (20.1 in three-set matches) in her 32 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Riske has won 32.7% of her return games so far this year, and 70.4% of her service games.
  • Riske has won 34% of her return games on hard courts, and 69% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
