How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open
Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 2, and you can tune in on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Jack Draper
8
World Rank
81
32-11
2022 Match Record
8-6
73-38
2022 Set Record
21-14
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Rublev is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open, at the hands of No. 30-ranked Francisco Cerundolo, 4-6, 2-6.
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Draper beat No. 111-ranked Stefan Kozlov, 7-5, 6-2.
- In his 43 matches this year across all court types, Rublev has played an average of 25.6 games (23.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rublev has won 26.9% of his return games and 82.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Rublev has won 84.5% of his service games and 28.3% of his return games.
- Through 14 matches this year, Draper has played 26.1 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) and won 53.7% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Draper has won 25.7% of his return games and 80.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/EST
