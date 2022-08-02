How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper are scheduled to match up in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 2, and you can tune in on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 2

Tuesday, August 2 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Rublev vs. Draper Matchup Info

Andrey Rublev Jack Draper 8 World Rank 81 32-11 2022 Match Record 8-6 73-38 2022 Set Record 21-14 Hamburg European Open Last Tournament Truist Atlanta Open Round of 16 Last Result Qualification

Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance