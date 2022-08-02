How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Don't miss No. 29 Camila Giorgi match up against No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Check it out on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Veronika Kudermetova
29
World Rank
19
11-12
2022 Match Record
28-13
27-25
2022 Set Record
45-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Camila Giorgi vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Giorgi was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-7, 1-6.
- Kudermetova dropped her most recent match, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6 versus Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals of the Bett1open on June 17, 2022.
- In her 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, Giorgi has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Giorgi has won 64.8% of her service games so far this year, and 34.0% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Giorgi has won 21.7% of her return games and 67.8% of her service games.
- In her 41 matches this year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.7 games across all court surfaces (19.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games and 31.8% of her return games.
- Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.9% of her service games.
Time
1:00
PM/EST
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)