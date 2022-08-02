How to watch Caroline Dolehide vs. Kayla Day at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose is the location where Caroline Dolehide and Kayla Day will come together for their August 2 match, which can be watched on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Day vs. Dolehide Matchup Info
|Kayla Day
|Caroline Dolehide
230
World Rank
168
N/A
2022 Match Record
9-7
N/A
2022 Set Record
17-16
N/A
Last Tournament
Viking Open Nottingham
N/A
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Kayla Day vs. Caroline Dolehide Recent Performance
- Day beat No. 232-ranked Grace Min 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 32.
- Dolehide remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 4-6, 1-6 against Storm Sanders.
- Through 16 matches this year, Dolehide has played 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.8% of them (across all court types).
- Dolehide has won 59% of her service games this year, and 28.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Dolehide has won 26.7% of her return games and 51.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
