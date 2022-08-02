How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Nick Chappell at the Mifel Open
Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to see No. 500 Nick Chappell face off against No. 84 Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Chappell vs. Tseng Matchup Info
|Nick Chappell
|Chun Hsin Tseng
500
World Rank
84
N/A
2022 Match Record
3-5
N/A
2022 Set Record
8-13
N/A
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
N/A
Last Result
Round of 128
Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance
- Chappell is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 272-ranked Maxime Janvier in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Tseng is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon, to No. 288-ranked Alastair Gray, 3-6, 3-6, 6-7.
- In his eight matches so far this year, Tseng has played an average of 24.4 games across all court surfaces (18 in three-set matches).
- Tseng has won 30% of his return games so far this year, and 67.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Tseng has won 46.2% of his service games and 21.4% of his return games.
