How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Nick Chappell at the Mifel Open

Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to see No. 500 Nick Chappell face off against No. 84 Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

How to watch Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

Tournament: Mifel Open

Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Chappell vs. Tseng Matchup Info

Nick Chappell Chun Hsin Tseng 500 World Rank 84 N/A 2022 Match Record 3-5 N/A 2022 Set Record 8-13 N/A Last Tournament Wimbledon N/A Last Result Round of 128

Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance