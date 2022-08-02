How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open
On Tuesday, August 2 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Kyle Edmund come together for a match in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open. Tune in on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Edmund vs. Evans Matchup Info
Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- Edmund beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.
- Evans most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 99-ranked Jason Kubler in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- In his 27 matches this year, Evans has played an average of 22.6 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Evans has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 23.4% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Evans has won 25.2% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
