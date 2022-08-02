How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, August 2 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Kyle Edmund come together for a match in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open. Tune in on Marquee Sports Network.

How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open

Tournament: Citi Open

Citi Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 2

Tuesday, August 2 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Edmund vs. Evans Matchup Info

Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance