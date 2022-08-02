Skip to main content

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Kyle Edmund at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, August 2 at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Daniel Evans and Kyle Edmund come together for a match in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open. Tune in on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV
  • Court Surface: Hard

Edmund vs. Evans Matchup Info

Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • Edmund beat Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6 on Monday in the Round of 64.
  • Evans most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 99-ranked Jason Kubler in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • In his 27 matches this year, Evans has played an average of 22.6 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Evans has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 23.4% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 25.2% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

