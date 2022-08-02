How to watch Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
The Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic features Alison Riske and Elizabeth Mandlik going head to head on August 1 at San José State University Tennis Center. Check it out on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Mandlik vs. Riske Matchup Info
|Elizabeth Mandlik
|Alison Riske
240
World Rank
33
0-1
2022 Match Record
18-14
0-2
2022 Set Record
37-33
BNP Paribas Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Elizabeth Mandlik vs. Alison Riske Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Mandlik won 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 against Jil Teichmann on Sunday.
- In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Riske was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 66-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 3-6.
- Mandlik has played one match this year across all court surfaces, and 15.0 games per match (15.0 in three-set matches).
- Riske has played 32 matches so far this year, and 20.1 games per match across all court surfaces (20.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Riske has won 70.4% of her games on serve, and 32.7% on return.
- Riske has won 69.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:15
PM/EST
