How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Louisa Chirico at the Citi Open
To watch Tuesday's head-to-head matchup between No. 10 Emma Raducanu and No. 216 Louisa Chirico in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, turn on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Chirico vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Louisa Chirico
|Emma Raducanu
216
World Rank
10
8-4
2022 Match Record
8-11
17-11
2022 Set Record
21-20
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Louisa Chirico vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Chirico beat No. 92-ranked Xiyu Wang, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
- Raducanu is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon, to No. 55-ranked Caroline Garcia, 3-6, 3-6.
- Chirico has played 12 matches this year (across all court types), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
- Chirico has won 45.3% of her return games so far this year, and 63.1% of her service games.
- Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches this year across all court types.
- Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games so far this year, and 64.7% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.6% of her games on serve, and 40.2% on return.
