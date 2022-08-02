Skip to main content

How to watch Ernesto Escobedo vs. Facundo Bagnis at the Mifel Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Monday's Round of 32 of the Mifel Open pits Facundo Bagnis against Ernesto Escobedo at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup can be watched on MSG.

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bagnis vs. Escobedo Matchup Info

Facundo BagnisErnesto Escobedo

120

World Rank

158

8-15

2022 Match Record

4-9

23-33

2022 Set Record

13-15

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Facundo Bagnis vs. Ernesto Escobedo Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Bagnis lost 0-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
  • In his last match, Escobedo was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 against Peter Gojowczyk in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Bagnis has played 23 matches this year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Bagnis has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Bagnis has won 16.5% of his return games and 77.5% of his service games.
  • Escobedo has played 23.9 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in his 13 matches this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Escobedo has won 81% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Escobedo has won 86.8% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Max Purcell vs. Henri Laaksonen at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 28, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Jul 31, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (right) is congratulated by third baseman Manny Machado (13) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Nick Chappell at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago