How to watch Ernesto Escobedo vs. Facundo Bagnis at the Mifel Open
Monday's Round of 32 of the Mifel Open pits Facundo Bagnis against Ernesto Escobedo at Cabo Sports Complex. The matchup can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Bagnis vs. Escobedo Matchup Info
|Facundo Bagnis
|Ernesto Escobedo
120
World Rank
158
8-15
2022 Match Record
4-9
23-33
2022 Set Record
13-15
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Facundo Bagnis vs. Ernesto Escobedo Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Bagnis lost 0-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
- In his last match, Escobedo was defeated 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 against Peter Gojowczyk in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Bagnis has played 23 matches this year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Bagnis has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Bagnis has won 16.5% of his return games and 77.5% of his service games.
- Escobedo has played 23.9 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in his 13 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Escobedo has won 81% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Escobedo has won 86.8% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.
