How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Ricardas Berankis at the Mifel Open

Ricardas Berankis and Fabio Fognini are on track to square off in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on August 1, and you can watch it on MSG.

How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Fabio Fognini at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Berankis vs. Fognini Matchup Info

Ricardas BerankisFabio Fognini

102

World Rank

54

10-10

2022 Match Record

15-17

23-29

2022 Set Record

35-38

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Ricardas Berankis vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Berankis was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 102-ranked Taro Daniel, 3-6, 6-7.
  • In his most recent match, Fognini came up short 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
  • Through 20 matches this year (across all court types), Berankis has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) and won 48.1% of them.
  • Berankis has won 76.7% of his service games so far this year, and 19% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
  • Fognini has played 32 matches this year (winning 48.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches).
  • Fognini has won 72.8% of his service games this year, and 24.6% of his return games.
  • Fognini has won 21.1% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
