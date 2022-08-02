How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Mifel Open
Check out MSG to see Monday's matchup between No. 120 Facundo Bagnis and No. 158 Ernesto Escobedo in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Bagnis vs. Escobedo Matchup Info
|Facundo Bagnis
|Ernesto Escobedo
120
World Rank
158
8-15
2022 Match Record
4-9
23-33
2022 Set Record
13-15
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Facundo Bagnis vs. Ernesto Escobedo Recent Performance
- Bagnis dropped his most recent match, 0-6, 4-6 against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 29, 2022.
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Escobedo was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 93-ranked Peter Gojowczyk, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6.
- In his 23 matches so far this year across all court types, Bagnis has played an average of 24.1 games (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Bagnis has won 72.9% of his service games this year, and 21.1% of his return games.
- Bagnis has won 77.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 16.5% of his return games.
- In his 13 matches so far this year, Escobedo has played an average of 23.9 games across all court surfaces (22.6 in three-set matches).
- Escobedo has won 19.7% of his return games this year, and 81% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Escobedo has won 86.8% of his games on serve, and 18.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
