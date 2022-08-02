Skip to main content

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Radu Albot at the Mifel Open

Check out MSG to see Monday's matchup between No. 114 Radu Albot and No. 267 Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open.

How to watch Radu Albot vs. Feliciano Lopez at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Albot vs. Lopez Matchup Info

Radu AlbotFeliciano Lopez

114

World Rank

267

17-14

2022 Match Record

1-13

44-38

2022 Set Record

6-28

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Radu Albot vs. Feliciano Lopez Recent Performance

  • Albot last played on July 23, 2022, a 4-6, 6-2, 2-6 loss to No. 80-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Lopez dropped his last match, 4-6, 2-6 against Jiri Vesely in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open on July 12, 2022.
  • Albot has played 31 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches).
  • Albot has won 25.6% of his return games so far this year, and 77.6% of his service games.
  • Albot has won 81.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 25.0% of his return games.
  • Lopez has played 14 matches so far this year (winning 38.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.3 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Lopez has won 10.7% of his return games and 60.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Lopez has won 63.3% of his service games and 13.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
