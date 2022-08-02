How to watch Fernando Verdasco vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Mifel Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 32 of the Mifel Open includes Fernando Verdasco and Thanasi Kokkinakis going toe to toe on August 1 at Cabo Sports Complex. Check it out on MSG.

How to watch Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco at the Mifel Open

Tournament: Mifel Open

Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Kokkinakis vs. Verdasco Matchup Info

Thanasi Kokkinakis Fernando Verdasco 69 World Rank 124 18-10 2022 Match Record 10-11 38-32 2022 Set Record 24-28 Truist Atlanta Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Round of 128

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco Recent Performance