How to watch Fernando Verdasco vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Mifel Open
The Round of 32 of the Mifel Open includes Fernando Verdasco and Thanasi Kokkinakis going toe to toe on August 1 at Cabo Sports Complex. Check it out on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kokkinakis vs. Verdasco Matchup Info
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|Fernando Verdasco
69
World Rank
124
18-10
2022 Match Record
10-11
38-32
2022 Set Record
24-28
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco Recent Performance
- Kokkinakis is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of Andres Martin, 3-6, 2-6.
- In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Verdasco was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 32-ranked Tommy Paul, 1-6, 2-6, 6-7.
- Through 28 matches this year (across all court types), Kokkinakis has played 25.2 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) and won 50.4% of them.
- Thus far this year, Kokkinakis has won 18.8% of his return games and 80.5% of his service games.
- Kokkinakis has won 81.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 18.9% of his return games.
- Verdasco has played 21 matches this year, and 25 games per match across all court surfaces (24.9 in three-set matches).
- Verdasco has won 23.3% of his return games so far this year, and 72.2% of his service games.
- Verdasco has won 76.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 13.3% of his return games.
