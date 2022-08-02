How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open
Watch Henri Laaksonen and Max Purcell go toe to toe in Monday's Round of 32 at the Mifel Open on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Laaksonen vs. Purcell Matchup Info
|Henri Laaksonen
|Max Purcell
103
World Rank
234
6-20
2022 Match Record
8-10
16-47
2022 Set Record
23-25
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Laaksonen was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 86-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 4-6, 5-7.
- Purcell beat Emilio Bravo 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Round of 32.
- Laaksonen has played 24.7 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) in his 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Laaksonen has won 70.5% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Laaksonen has won 72.5% of his games on serve, and 19.5% on return.
- Through 18 matches so far this year, Purcell has played 27.7 games per match (25.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.6% of them (across all court types).
- Purcell has won 22.3% of his return games this year, and 75.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)