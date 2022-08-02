Skip to main content

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell at the Mifel Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Henri Laaksonen and Max Purcell go toe to toe in Monday's Round of 32 at the Mifel Open on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard
  • Court Surface: Hard

Laaksonen vs. Purcell Matchup Info

Henri LaaksonenMax Purcell

103

World Rank

234

6-20

2022 Match Record

8-10

16-47

2022 Set Record

23-25

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, Laaksonen was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 86-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 4-6, 5-7.
  • Purcell beat Emilio Bravo 6-2, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Round of 32.
  • Laaksonen has played 24.7 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) in his 26 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Laaksonen has won 70.5% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Laaksonen has won 72.5% of his games on serve, and 19.5% on return.
  • Through 18 matches so far this year, Purcell has played 27.7 games per match (25.1 in three-set matches) and won 48.6% of them (across all court types).
  • Purcell has won 22.3% of his return games this year, and 75.4% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
