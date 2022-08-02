How to watch Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to see the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper.
How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Rublev vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Andrey Rublev
|Jack Draper
8
World Rank
81
32-11
2022 Match Record
8-6
73-38
2022 Set Record
21-14
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Qualification
Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Rublev was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
- Draper beat No. 111-ranked Stefan Kozlov 7-5, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
- Rublev has played 25.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Rublev has won 82.7% of his service games this year, and 26.9% of his return games.
- Rublev has won 28.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.5% of his service games.
- Draper has played 14 matches so far this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Draper has won 25.7% of his return games this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/EST
