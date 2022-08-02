Skip to main content

How to watch Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev at the Citi Open

Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to see the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rublev vs. Draper Matchup Info

Andrey RublevJack Draper

8

World Rank

81

32-11

2022 Match Record

8-6

73-38

2022 Set Record

21-14

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Qualification

Andrey Rublev vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Rublev was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
  • Draper beat No. 111-ranked Stefan Kozlov 7-5, 6-2 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • Rublev has played 25.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Rublev has won 82.7% of his service games this year, and 26.9% of his return games.
  • Rublev has won 28.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.5% of his service games.
  • Draper has played 14 matches so far this year, and 26.1 games per match across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • Draper has won 25.7% of his return games this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 81.0% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
