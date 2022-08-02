How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Mifel Open
MSG will be showing the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, which features Tomas Martin Etcheverry taking on Jason Kubler on August 1.
How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler at the Mifel Open
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Etcheverry vs. Kubler Matchup Info
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Jason Kubler
72
World Rank
100
10-13
2022 Match Record
14-4
24-34
2022 Set Record
34-18
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance
- Etcheverry is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 5-7, 3-6.
- In his last match, Kubler came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Etcheverry has played 23 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Etcheverry has won 68.5% of his service games and 14.8% of his return games.
- Etcheverry has won 8.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 56.5% of his service games.
- Through 18 matches so far this year, Kubler has played 28.8 games per match (26.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them (across all court types).
- Kubler has won 83.2% of his service games so far this year, and 24.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)