How to watch Jason Kubler vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Mifel Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG will be showing the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, which features Tomas Martin Etcheverry taking on Jason Kubler on August 1.

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry vs. Kubler Matchup Info

Tomas Martin EtcheverryJason Kubler

72

World Rank

100

10-13

2022 Match Record

14-4

24-34

2022 Set Record

34-18

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance

  • Etcheverry is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 5-7, 3-6.
  • In his last match, Kubler came up short 3-6, 2-6 versus Alexander Bublik in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Open.
  • Etcheverry has played 23 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Etcheverry has won 68.5% of his service games and 14.8% of his return games.
  • Etcheverry has won 8.7% of his return games on hard courts, and 56.5% of his service games.
  • Through 18 matches so far this year, Kubler has played 28.8 games per match (26.5 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them (across all court types).
  • Kubler has won 83.2% of his service games so far this year, and 24.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
