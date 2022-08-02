How to watch John Millman vs. Alex Hernandez at the Mifel Open
If you're hoping to check out No. {} Alex Hernandez go toe to toe with No. 81 John Millman in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on August 1, turn on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Hernandez vs. Millman Matchup Info
Alex Hernandez vs. John Millman Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, Hernandez was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 86-ranked Pablo Andujar, 0-6, 1-6.
- Millman most recently played on July 27, 2022, a 6-7, 4-6 defeat by No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Through one match this year (across all court surfaces), Hernandez has played 13.0 games per match (13.0 in three-set matches) and won 7.7% of them.
- Hernandez has won 14.3% of his service games so far this year, and 0.0% of his return games.
- Hernandez has won 0.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 14.3% of his service games.
- Millman has played 28 matches this year, and 24.5 games per match across all court surfaces (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Millman has won 75.0% of his service games so far this year, and 15.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Millman has won 77.9% of his service games and 16.0% of his return games.
