How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Yannick Hanfmann at the Mifel Open
The Round of 32 of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos is the destination where Jordan Thompson and Yannick Hanfmann will meet for their August 1 match, which can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Hanfmann vs. Thompson Matchup Info
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Jordan Thompson
140
World Rank
95
17-14
2022 Match Record
10-15
37-35
2022 Set Record
27-36
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Hanfmann was defeated in the semifinals by No. 205-ranked Filip Misolic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-7.
- Thompson is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
- Hanfmann has played 23.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) in his 31 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Hanfmann has won 73.7% of his service games this year, and 24.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Hanfmann has won 19.2% of his return games and 84.6% of his service games.
- Thompson has played 25 matches so far this year (winning 47.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Thompson has won 75.3% of his service games this year, and 15.8% of his return games.
- Thompson has won 77.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 15.3% of his return games.
