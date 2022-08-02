How to watch Jordan Thompson vs. Yannick Hanfmann at the Mifel Open

The Round of 32 of the Mifel Open in Los Cabos is the destination where Jordan Thompson and Yannick Hanfmann will meet for their August 1 match, which can be watched on MSG.

How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open

Tournament: Mifel Open

Mifel Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 1

Monday, August 1 TV Channel: MSG

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Hanfmann vs. Thompson Matchup Info

Yannick Hanfmann Jordan Thompson 140 World Rank 95 17-14 2022 Match Record 10-15 37-35 2022 Set Record 27-36 Generali Open Last Tournament Truist Atlanta Open Semifinal Last Result Round of 32

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance