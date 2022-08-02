Skip to main content

How to watch Kayla Day vs. Caroline Dolehide at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday to see the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Kayla Day squaring off against Caroline Dolehide.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Day vs. Dolehide Matchup Info

Kayla DayCaroline Dolehide

230

World Rank

168

N/A

2022 Match Record

9-7

N/A

2022 Set Record

17-16

N/A

Last Tournament

Viking Open Nottingham

N/A

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Kayla Day vs. Caroline Dolehide Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Day beat No. 232-ranked Grace Min, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
  • Dolehide remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 1-6 against Storm Sanders.
  • Dolehide has played 16 matches this year (winning 50.8% of games across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dolehide has won 59% of her games on serve, and 28.3% on return.
  • Dolehide has won 26.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 51.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
