How to watch Kayla Day vs. Caroline Dolehide at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Fire up Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday to see the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, which features Kayla Day squaring off against Caroline Dolehide.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Day vs. Dolehide Matchup Info
|Kayla Day
|Caroline Dolehide
230
World Rank
168
N/A
2022 Match Record
9-7
N/A
2022 Set Record
17-16
N/A
Last Tournament
Viking Open Nottingham
N/A
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Kayla Day vs. Caroline Dolehide Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Day beat No. 232-ranked Grace Min, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.
- Dolehide remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 1-6 against Storm Sanders.
- Dolehide has played 16 matches this year (winning 50.8% of games across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dolehide has won 59% of her games on serve, and 28.3% on return.
- Dolehide has won 26.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 51.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)