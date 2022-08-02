Skip to main content

How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to see the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Kyle Edmund and Daniel Evans.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Edmund vs. Evans Matchup Info

Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • Edmund is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 239-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • Evans was defeated in his most recent match, 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Jason Kubler in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2022.
  • Evans has played 27 matches this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Evans has won 23.4% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
