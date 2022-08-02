How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to see the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, which includes a match between Kyle Edmund and Daniel Evans.
How to watch Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Edmund vs. Evans Matchup Info
Kyle Edmund vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- Edmund is coming off a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 239-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Evans was defeated in his most recent match, 1-6, 4-6, 3-6 against Jason Kubler in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2022.
- Evans has played 27 matches this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court types), and 22.6 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Evans has won 23.4% of his return games and 73.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Evans has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)