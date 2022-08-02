How to watch Max Purcell vs. Henri Laaksonen at the Mifel Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network to watch Henri Laaksonen face off against Max Purcell in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Laaksonen vs. Purcell Matchup Info
|Henri Laaksonen
|Max Purcell
103
World Rank
234
6-20
2022 Match Record
8-10
16-47
2022 Set Record
23-25
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Henri Laaksonen vs. Max Purcell Recent Performance
- Laaksonen came up short in his most recent match, 4-6, 5-7 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 32 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on July 25, 2022.
- In the qualifying round, Purcell was victorious 6-2, 6-1 versus Emilio Bravo on Saturday.
- Through 26 matches this year (across all court types), Laaksonen has played 24.7 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 42.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Laaksonen has won 70.5% of his games on serve, and 18.1% on return.
- Laaksonen has won 72.5% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.5% of his return games.
- In his 18 matches this year, Purcell has played an average of 27.7 games across all court types (25.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Purcell has won 22.3% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
11:00
PM/EST
