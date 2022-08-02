How to watch Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng at the Mifel Open
Tune in to Marquee Sports Network to see Nick Chappell take on Chun Hsin Tseng in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Chappell vs. Tseng Matchup Info
|Nick Chappell
|Chun Hsin Tseng
500
World Rank
84
N/A
2022 Match Record
3-5
N/A
2022 Set Record
8-13
N/A
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
N/A
Last Result
Round of 128
Nick Chappell vs. Chun Hsin Tseng Recent Performance
- Chappell is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 272-ranked Maxime Janvier in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Tseng most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 288-ranked Alastair Gray in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Tseng has played 24.4 games per match (18.0 in three-set matches) in his eight matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Tseng has won 30.0% of his return games and 67.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tseng has won 46.2% of his games on serve, and 21.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
