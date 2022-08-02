How to watch Quentin Halys vs. Ricardas Berankis at the Mifel Open
Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to witness No. 102 Ricardas Berankis battle No. 74 Quentin Halys in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Berankis vs. Halys Matchup Info
|Ricardas Berankis
|Quentin Halys
102
World Rank
74
10-10
2022 Match Record
8-9
23-29
2022 Set Record
23-20
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Ricardas Berankis vs. Quentin Halys Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Berankis was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 102-ranked Taro Daniel, 3-6, 6-7.
- In his most recent match, Halys came up short 0-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Berankis has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Berankis has won 19% of his return games so far this year, and 76.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Berankis has won 22.7% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games.
- Halys has played 17 matches so far this year (winning 52.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Halys has won 84.1% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halys has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
