How to watch Quentin Halys vs. Ricardas Berankis at the Mifel Open

Turn on Marquee Sports Network on August 1 to witness No. 102 Ricardas Berankis battle No. 74 Quentin Halys in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Court Surface: Hard

Berankis vs. Halys Matchup Info

Ricardas BerankisQuentin Halys

102

World Rank

74

10-10

2022 Match Record

8-9

23-29

2022 Set Record

23-20

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Ricardas Berankis vs. Quentin Halys Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Berankis was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 102-ranked Taro Daniel, 3-6, 6-7.
  • In his most recent match, Halys came up short 0-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
  • Berankis has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Berankis has won 19% of his return games so far this year, and 76.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Berankis has won 22.7% of his return games and 75.8% of his service games.
  • Halys has played 17 matches so far this year (winning 52.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Halys has won 84.1% of his service games and 17.8% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halys has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
