How to watch Quentin Halys vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open
Quentin Halys and Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez are on track to compete in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on August 1, and you can tune in on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Halys vs. Pacheco Mendez Matchup Info
Quentin Halys vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Halys was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 53-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 0-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- Pacheco Mendez dropped his most recent match, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6 versus Denis Kudla in the qualifying round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC on February 19, 2022.
- Halys has played 17 matches this year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halys has won 84.1% of his games on serve, and 17.8% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halys has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.
- Pacheco Mendez has played 27 games per match (27 in three-set matches) in his one match this year across all court types.
