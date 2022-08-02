How to watch Radu Albot vs. Feliciano Lopez at the Mifel Open
Check out MSG to see Monday's matchup between No. 114 Radu Albot and No. 267 Feliciano Lopez in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open.
How to watch Radu Albot vs. Feliciano Lopez at the Mifel Open
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Albot vs. Lopez Matchup Info
|Radu Albot
|Feliciano Lopez
114
World Rank
267
17-14
2022 Match Record
1-13
44-38
2022 Set Record
6-28
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Radu Albot vs. Feliciano Lopez Recent Performance
- Albot is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Truist Atlanta Open, at the hands of No. 80-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6.
- In his last match, Lopez lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Jiri Vesely in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
- Through 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Albot has played 25.8 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) and won 51.2% of them.
- Thus far this year, Albot has won 77.6% of his service games and 25.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Albot has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 25% on return.
- Lopez has played 14 matches this year, and 23.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Lopez has won 60.3% of his games on serve, and 10.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Lopez has won 63.3% of his games on serve, and 13.7% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)