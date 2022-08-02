How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Fabio Fognini at the Mifel Open
On Monday, August 1 at Cabo Sports Complex, Fabio Fognini and Ricardas Berankis come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open. Watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Berankis vs. Fognini Matchup Info
|Ricardas Berankis
|Fabio Fognini
102
World Rank
54
10-10
2022 Match Record
15-17
23-29
2022 Set Record
35-38
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Ricardas Berankis vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance
- Berankis last played on July 23, 2022, a 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 102-ranked Taro Daniel in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- Fognini is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 99-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.
- Berankis has played 20 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.5 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
- Berankis has won 76.7% of his service games this year, and 19% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Berankis has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
- Fognini has played 32 matches so far this year, and 23.8 games per match across all court surfaces (22.5 in three-set matches).
- Fognini has won 72.8% of his service games so far this year, and 24.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fognini has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
