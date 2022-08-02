How to watch Ricardas Berankis vs. Quentin Halys at the Mifel Open
Don't miss No. 102 Ricardas Berankis match up against No. 74 Quentin Halys in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open. Tune in on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Berankis vs. Halys Matchup Info
|Ricardas Berankis
|Quentin Halys
102
World Rank
74
10-10
2022 Match Record
8-9
23-29
2022 Set Record
23-20
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Ricardas Berankis vs. Quentin Halys Recent Performance
- Berankis lost his last match, 3-6, 6-7 against Taro Daniel in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 23, 2022.
- In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Halys was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 53-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 0-6, 6-3, 3-6.
- In his 20 matches this year across all court surfaces, Berankis has played an average of 25.5 games (22.8 in three-set matches).
- Berankis has won 76.7% of his service games this year, and 19.0% of his return games.
- Berankis has won 75.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.7% of his return games.
- Halys has played 25.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches this year across all court types.
- Halys has won 84.1% of his service games so far this year, and 17.8% of his return games.
- Halys has won 20.0% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.4% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)