How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open
To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. {} Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez and No. 224 Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, turn on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Hijikata vs. Pacheco Mendez Matchup Info
Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Hijikata was victorious 6-2, 6-3 versus Juan Sebastian Gomez on Saturday.
- Pacheco Mendez is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, to No. 84-ranked Denis Kudla, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6.
- Hijikata has played 22.5 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) in his eight matches this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Hijikata has won 78.7% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hijikata has won 72.7% of his games on serve, and 26.5% on return.
- Pacheco Mendez has played one match so far this year (winning 40.7% of games across all court types), and 27.0 games per match (27.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)