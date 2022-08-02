How to watch Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs. Quentin Halys at the Mifel Open
The Round of 32 of the Mifel Open features Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez and Quentin Halys going head to head on August 1 at Cabo Sports Complex. Check it out on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Halys vs. Pacheco Mendez Matchup Info
Quentin Halys vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Recent Performance
- Halys most recently played on July 26, 2022, a 0-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 53-ranked Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open.
- In his previous tournament, the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, Pacheco Mendez was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 84-ranked Denis Kudla, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6.
- Halys has played 25.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Halys has won 17.8% of his return games so far this year, and 84.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halys has won 77.4% of his games on serve, and 20% on return.
- Pacheco Mendez has played 27 games per match (27 in three-set matches) in his one match this year across all court surfaces.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
