How to watch Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez vs. Rinky Hijikata at the Mifel Open

Tune in to Marquee Sports Network to watch Rinky Hijikata compete against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez in the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open on Monday.

How to watch Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hijikata vs. Pacheco Mendez Matchup Info

Rinky Hijikata vs. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez Recent Performance

  • Hijikata beat Juan Sebastian Gomez 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to make the Round of 32.
  • In his most recent match, Pacheco Mendez came up short 6-4, 4-6, 1-6 versus Denis Kudla in the qualifying round of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC.
  • Hijikata has played eight matches so far this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hijikata has won 78.7% of his games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Hijikata has won 72.7% of his games on serve, and 26.5% on return.
  • Pacheco Mendez has played one match so far this year, and 27 games per match across all court types (27 in three-set matches).

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
9:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
