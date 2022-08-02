Skip to main content

How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Xiyu Wang and Tatjana Maria are slated to go head to head on Tuesday, August 2 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.

  • Tournament: Citi Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wang vs. Maria Matchup Info

Xiyu WangTatjana Maria

95

World Rank

101

7-9

2022 Match Record

15-10

16-18

2022 Set Record

34-25

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Last Tournament

Ladies Open Lausanne

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance

  • Wang remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Louisa Chirico.
  • In her last match, slated for July 13, 2022, Maria was eliminated via walkover against Leolia Jeanjean at the Ladies Open Lausanne.
  • Wang has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in her 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Wang has won 60.6% of her service games and 30.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Wang has won 52.6% of her service games and 42.1% of her return games.
  • Maria has played 25 matches so far this year (winning 52.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Maria has won 33.2% of her return games so far this year, and 74.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Maria has won 75% of her games on serve, and 9.1% on return.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
