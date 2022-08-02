How to watch Tatjana Maria vs. Xiyu Wang at the Citi Open
Xiyu Wang and Tatjana Maria are slated to go head to head on Tuesday, August 2 in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Marquee Sports Network.
How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Maria Matchup Info
|Xiyu Wang
|Tatjana Maria
95
World Rank
101
7-9
2022 Match Record
15-10
16-18
2022 Set Record
34-25
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Ladies Open Lausanne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance
- Wang remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Louisa Chirico.
- In her last match, slated for July 13, 2022, Maria was eliminated via walkover against Leolia Jeanjean at the Ladies Open Lausanne.
- Wang has played 19.8 games per match (19.8 in three-set matches) in her 16 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Wang has won 60.6% of her service games and 30.7% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Wang has won 52.6% of her service games and 42.1% of her return games.
- Maria has played 25 matches so far this year (winning 52.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Maria has won 33.2% of her return games so far this year, and 74.2% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Maria has won 75% of her games on serve, and 9.1% on return.
How To Watch
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
