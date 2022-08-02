Skip to main content

How to watch Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco at the Mifel Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up MSG on Monday to watch the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, which features Thanasi Kokkinakis taking on Fernando Verdasco.

How to watch Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco at the Mifel Open

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kokkinakis vs. Verdasco Matchup Info

Thanasi KokkinakisFernando Verdasco

69

World Rank

124

18-10

2022 Match Record

10-11

38-32

2022 Set Record

24-28

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Fernando Verdasco Recent Performance

  • Kokkinakis is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Truist Atlanta Open, to Andres Martin, 3-6, 2-6.
  • In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Verdasco was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 32-ranked Tommy Paul, 1-6, 2-6, 6-7.
  • Kokkinakis has played 25.2 games per match (24.2 in three-set matches) in his 28 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Kokkinakis has won 18.8% of his return games so far this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
  • Kokkinakis has won 18.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.5% of his service games.
  • Through 21 matches so far this year, Verdasco has played 25 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) and won 49.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Verdasco has won 23.3% of his return games this year, and 72.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Verdasco has won 76.7% of his games on serve, and 13.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

