How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler at the Mifel Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 1 matchup between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Jason Kubler in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open can be watched on MSG.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Etcheverry vs. Kubler Matchup Info

Tomas Martin EtcheverryJason Kubler

72

World Rank

100

10-13

2022 Match Record

14-4

24-34

2022 Set Record

34-18

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Hall of Fame Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Semifinal

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance

  • Etcheverry is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 5-7, 3-6.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Hall of Fame Open, Kubler was defeated in the semifinals by No. 42-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Etcheverry has played 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Etcheverry has won 68.5% of his service games this year, and 14.8% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Etcheverry has won 56.5% of his service games and 8.7% of his return games.
  • Kubler has played 18 matches so far this year, and 28.8 games per match across all court types (26.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kubler has won 83.2% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
