How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler at the Mifel Open
The August 1 matchup between Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Jason Kubler in the Round of 32 at the Mifel Open can be watched on MSG.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Etcheverry vs. Kubler Matchup Info
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Jason Kubler
72
World Rank
100
10-13
2022 Match Record
14-4
24-34
2022 Set Record
34-18
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Hall of Fame Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Jason Kubler Recent Performance
- Etcheverry is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Facundo Bagnis, 5-7, 3-6.
- In his most recent tournament, the Hall of Fame Open, Kubler was defeated in the semifinals by No. 42-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 2-6.
- Etcheverry has played 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Etcheverry has won 68.5% of his service games this year, and 14.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Etcheverry has won 56.5% of his service games and 8.7% of his return games.
- Kubler has played 18 matches so far this year, and 28.8 games per match across all court types (26.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kubler has won 83.2% of his service games and 24.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
1
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
