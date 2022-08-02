How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Camila Giorgi at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to witness No. 29 Camila Giorgi match up against No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Veronika Kudermetova
29
World Rank
19
11-12
2022 Match Record
28-13
27-25
2022 Set Record
45-35
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Camila Giorgi vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- Giorgi most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- In her last tournament, the Bett1open, Kudermetova was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 17-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6.
- In her 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Giorgi has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Giorgi has won 34% of her return games and 64.8% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.8% of her service games and 21.7% of her return games.
- In her 41 matches this year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.7 games across all court types (19.7 in three-set matches).
- Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games so far this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kudermetova has won 74.9% of her games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
