How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Camila Giorgi at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to witness No. 29 Camila Giorgi match up against No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 2

Tuesday, August 2 TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Camila Giorgi Veronika Kudermetova 29 World Rank 19 11-12 2022 Match Record 28-13 27-25 2022 Set Record 45-35 Wimbledon Last Tournament Bett1open Round of 128 Last Result Quarterfinal

Camila Giorgi vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance