How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Camila Giorgi at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Marquee Sports Network on August 2 to witness No. 29 Camila Giorgi match up against No. 19 Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

  • Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 2
  • TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Camila GiorgiVeronika Kudermetova

29

World Rank

19

11-12

2022 Match Record

28-13

27-25

2022 Set Record

45-35

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Camila Giorgi vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Giorgi most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 loss to No. 92-ranked Magdalena Frech in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • In her last tournament, the Bett1open, Kudermetova was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 17-ranked Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 3-6, 3-6.
  • In her 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Giorgi has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Giorgi has won 34% of her return games and 64.8% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.8% of her service games and 21.7% of her return games.
  • In her 41 matches this year, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.7 games across all court types (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games so far this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kudermetova has won 74.9% of her games on serve, and 29.3% on return.

How To Watch

August
2
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
