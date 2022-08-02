How to watch Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria at the Citi Open
Watch Xiyu Wang and Tatjana Maria battle it out in Tuesday's Round of 32 at the Citi Open on Marquee Sports Network.
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 2
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Wang vs. Maria Matchup Info
|Xiyu Wang
|Tatjana Maria
92
World Rank
98
7-9
2022 Match Record
15-10
16-18
2022 Set Record
34-25
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Last Tournament
Ladies Open Lausanne
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Xiyu Wang vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance
- Wang remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 1-6, 6-3, 5-7 versus Louisa Chirico.
- Maria dropped her most recent match, - (retired) against Leolia Jeanjean in the of the Ladies Open Lausanne on July 13, 2022.
- In her 16 matches this year across all court types, Wang has played an average of 19.8 games (19.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Wang has won 60.6% of her service games and 30.7% of her return games.
- Wang has won 42.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 52.6% of her service games.
- In her 25 matches so far this year, Maria has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Maria has won 74.2% of her service games so far this year, and 33.2% of her return games.
- Maria has won 9.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 75% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
2
2022
Early Rounds, Day 2
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)