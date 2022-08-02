Skip to main content

How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on MSG on August 1 to see the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, which includes a match between Yannick Hanfmann and Jordan Thompson.

  • Tournament: Mifel Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, August 1
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hanfmann vs. Thompson Matchup Info

Yannick HanfmannJordan Thompson

140

World Rank

95

17-14

2022 Match Record

10-15

37-35

2022 Set Record

27-36

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Hanfmann was defeated in the semifinals by No. 205-ranked Filip Misolic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-7.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Thompson was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
  • Through 31 matches this year (across all court types), Hanfmann has played 23.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Hanfmann has won 24.8% of his return games and 73.7% of his service games.
  • Hanfmann has won 19.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.6% of his service games.
  • Thompson has played 24 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Thompson has won 15.8% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
  • Thompson has won 15.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
1
2022

Early Rounds, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
