How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson at the Mifel Open
Turn on MSG on August 1 to see the Round of 32 of the Mifel Open, which includes a match between Yannick Hanfmann and Jordan Thompson.
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 1
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Hard
Hanfmann vs. Thompson Matchup Info
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Jordan Thompson
140
World Rank
95
17-14
2022 Match Record
10-15
37-35
2022 Set Record
27-36
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Jordan Thompson Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Generali Open, Hanfmann was defeated in the semifinals by No. 205-ranked Filip Misolic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-7.
- In his most recent tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Thompson was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 56-ranked Brandon Nakashima, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6.
- Through 31 matches this year (across all court types), Hanfmann has played 23.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
- Thus far this year, Hanfmann has won 24.8% of his return games and 73.7% of his service games.
- Hanfmann has won 19.2% of his return games on hard courts, and 84.6% of his service games.
- Thompson has played 24 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Thompson has won 15.8% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
- Thompson has won 15.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.
