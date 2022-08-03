How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open
Check out MSG to see Wednesday's matchup between No. 21 Alex de Minaur and No. 96 Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open.
How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Yoshihito Nishioka at the Citi Open
- Tournament: Citi Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 3
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
de Minaur vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
|Alex de Minaur
|Yoshihito Nishioka
21
World Rank
96
28-15
2022 Match Record
14-14
68-43
2022 Set Record
32-40
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Winner
Last Result
Round of 128
Alex de Minaur vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Recent Performance
- de Minaur won his last match, 6-3, 6-3 over Jenson Brooksby in the finals of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 31, 2022.
- Nishioka beat Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday in the Round of 64.
- de Minaur has played 25.5 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches this year (across all court types).
- de Minaur has won 77.3% of his service games so far this year, and 31.6% of his return games.
- de Minaur has won 81.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 31.0% of his return games.
- Nishioka has played 28 matches so far this year (winning 48.3% of games across all court types), and 24.0 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Nishioka has won 20.9% of his return games so far this year, and 72.4% of his service games.
- Nishioka has won 75.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 23.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
3
2022
Early Rounds, Day 3
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)